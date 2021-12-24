Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Hold

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

