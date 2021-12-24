Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $4.58 on Monday. Femasys has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth about $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth about $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

