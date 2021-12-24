Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $43.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $582.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.28. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $52.91.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 39.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.