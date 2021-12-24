Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.