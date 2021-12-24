Zacks Investment Research Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 218.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $43,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

