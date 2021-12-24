Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGRX. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EGRX opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $706.65 million, a PE ratio of 133.46 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

