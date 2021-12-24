Zacks Investment Research Lowers MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $608.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the third-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $636.29.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $611.27 on Tuesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

