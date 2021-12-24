Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $924.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.