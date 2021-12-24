Zacks Investment Research Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Hold

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation’s investment plan will help expand its renewable-generation capacity along with focus on new technology to serve its customers more efficiently. The company is also concentrating on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution, and targets to become net carbon neutral by 2050. It signed a buyout deal and successfully divested its U.K. utility, which will help it focus on its core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet its near-term debt. Shares of the ccompany have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for transmission projects. Further, postponement of projects and the inability to recover costs might dent finances. Unplanned outages at power plants might affect PPL Corp's financial performance.”

Get PPL alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

PPL stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.