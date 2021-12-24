Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) to Hold

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNSR. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on LENSAR in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

LNSR stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.51. LENSAR has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that LENSAR will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNSR. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the third quarter valued at $853,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in LENSAR during the third quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth about $5,362,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

