Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to “Buy”

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $524.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $17.47.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,051 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.