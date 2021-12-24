Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZVIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,304,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,947,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

