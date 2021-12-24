Zilla Price Hits $0.0038 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $227,209.00 and approximately $773.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

