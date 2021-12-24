ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,819. The stock has a market cap of $272.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.77. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 611,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 543,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 522,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

