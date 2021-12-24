Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.95.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $16.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

