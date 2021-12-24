Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,341 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Zuora worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Zuora by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $10,596,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Zuora by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Zuora by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Zuora by 1,178.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $19.31 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 15,693 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $263,799.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,542 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

