-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Phunware posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHUN shares. TheStreet raised Phunware from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phunware by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Phunware during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

