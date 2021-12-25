$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter worth $85,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM Technology stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.