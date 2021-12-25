-$0.07 EPS Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Leslie’s reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,540. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

