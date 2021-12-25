$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 119,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 66.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 132,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 40.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,129,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 326,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.