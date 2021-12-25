-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of UP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. 1,606,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

