$0.25 EPS Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.32. Heska posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.79. 35,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.94 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heska by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

