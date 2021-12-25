$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RWAY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,549.

RWAY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 214,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.