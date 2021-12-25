$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Teradata stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

