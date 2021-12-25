-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Edesa Biotech posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edesa Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

EDSA opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edesa Biotech by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

