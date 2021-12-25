$0.50 EPS Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 521,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 71,643 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1,819.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 228,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 216,569 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,716. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.