$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

FR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.01. 728,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $65.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

