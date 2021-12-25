-$0.62 EPS Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The business had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 298,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 60.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after buying an additional 120,159 shares during the period. Finally, RiverVest Venture Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.6% in the second quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 614,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.