$1.10 EPS Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $3.45 on Monday, reaching $293.34. 116,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day moving average is $271.98.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Masimo by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Masimo by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

