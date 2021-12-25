$1.12 EPS Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.26. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,789. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,192,000 after purchasing an additional 48,687 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 52,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

