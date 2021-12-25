$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,768. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

