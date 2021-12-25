10,555 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPEL by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,680,420 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

