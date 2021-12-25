10,578 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STC. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STC opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

