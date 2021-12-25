11,253 Shares in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after buying an additional 776,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

NYSE:VVNT opened at $10.26 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVNT. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.