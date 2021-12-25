13,500 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. Cummins comprises about 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,062,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

CMI stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

