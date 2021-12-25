1,462 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 102,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK opened at $167.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.15 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

