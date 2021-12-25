$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to post $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

WTER stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 665,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,317. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

