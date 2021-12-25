15,476 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $550,340. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.