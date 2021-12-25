$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post $18.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 741.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $39.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Shares of ARVN traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,812. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arvinas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Arvinas by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.