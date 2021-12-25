188,839 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 188,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,161,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Principal Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

PFG opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

