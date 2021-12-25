19,282 Shares in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Acquired by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $408,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,672,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVXY opened at $59.02 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56.

