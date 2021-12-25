1,985 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

AMD opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

