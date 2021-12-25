$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.45. 2,443,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

