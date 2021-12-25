2,012 Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 512,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after buying an additional 373,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

