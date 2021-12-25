2,038 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 662,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $115.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $117.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16.

