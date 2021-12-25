$21.93 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post $21.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the lowest is $21.40 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $13.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $75.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.62 million to $77.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $115.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 1,337,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,813. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $248.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

