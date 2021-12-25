$26.76 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report sales of $26.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.80 million and the highest is $27.44 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $99.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $100.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $136.36 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $142.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. 126,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,224 shares of company stock worth $4,217,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

