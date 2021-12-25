$3.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report $3.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Square posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $17.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $167.71. 6,645,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,015,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58. Square has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.