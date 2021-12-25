300,000 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Carrier Global by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carrier Global by 50.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

CARR stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

