$360.50 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report sales of $360.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $370.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.05. 114,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,662. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

